Low water levels expected on St. Lawrence River for spring and summer

The St. Lawrence River is expected to be dealing with low water levels for the foreseeable future.

That's according to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, who said this week that water levels are currently low and are expected to stay that way into the summer months.

"Due to reduced spring runoff, the board has decided to reduce outflows below those specified by the plan to restore the extra water removed during winter to Lake Ontario," the board said in a news release.

It said barring any "very wet weather," that the River will likely see "significantly below average" water levels for the rest of the spring and the coming summer.