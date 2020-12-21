Maitland-area residents asked to lock car doors after recent thefts

OPP remind residents to lock their car doors after a number of thefts and reports of vehicles being entered in the Maitland-area of Augusta Township.

Grenville OPP said its officers have responded to roughly 17 similar reports in the area around County Road 15 and County Road 26 since September.

Acting Inspector with Grenville OPP Nancy Graves in a statement asked residents "to be more vigilant and remove the opportunity for individuals to commit this type of crime."

"We are urging you to not make things easy for them by removing your valuable possessions, parking in well-lit areas and locking your doors," she said.

Graves said patrols have also been stepped up in the area and residents are asked to report any suspicious vehicles or people.

