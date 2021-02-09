Mallorytown's Winter Festival cancelled this year

The Front of Yonge Township/Mallorytown Winter Festival has been cancelled this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

Front of Yonge Mayor Roger Hayley confirming that what would have been the 13th annual carnival will not move ahead in 2021.

Officials hope the celebration will return next year after a successful 2020 event.

Residents are being reminded despite the cancellations, outdoor rinks do remain open to the public in the area with protocols in place.

