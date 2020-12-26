Man arrested in car dealership break-in 

A Nova Scotia man has been charged in connection to a break-in at a north-end Brockville car dealership earlier this month.

Brockville Hyundai on Stewart Boulevard was broken into on Dec. 14 and reported a number of items stolen, including specialized diagnostic electronics and mechanics’ tools.

Police said the 47-year-old man believed to be responsible for the theft was arrested in Peel Region on Dec. 17 and their investigation revealed the man was also connected to a commercial theft at a vehicle service centre in Cardinal.