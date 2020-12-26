Man charged after avoiding RIDE check, hitting police car 

A man from Tillsonburg, Ont., faces charges after police said he avoided a RIDE check in Renfrew that prompted a police chase.

Police said a vehicle tried to avoid a spot check for impaired drivers around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers tried to pull it over on Elgin Avenue West and had the car blocked, but said it accelerated and struck one of the police cruisers before it fled the scene.

Officers again tried to pull the car over on Highway 511 and eventually had the rental vehicle company contact OnStar, which led to it coming to a stop on the Highway south of Larocque Road, but the driver immediately fled on foot. He was found around 2 a.m.

Donavan Huycke, 28, is charged with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, flight from police, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, two counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited and three counts of breaching probation and orders.