Man charged after domestic incident in Stone Mills 

A man faces charges after a domestic dispute in Stone Mills Township on Tuesday.

Lennox and Addington OPP were called to a residence around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and said after an investigation, a 39-year-old man from Tweed was charged with two counts of uttering death threats.

The name of the man has not been released but he will appear in court in Napanee at a later date.

OPP said if you or someone you know is living in or involved in an abusive relationship help is available by contacting Interval house for support, advice or shelter at 613-354-1010. Victim Services of Hastings, Prince Edward, Lennox and Addington is also available for emotional and practical assistance to those who have experienced domestic violence. They can be reached at 1-866-680-9972.