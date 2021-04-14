Man charged after reports of erratic driver on Bath Road

A 31-year-old man has been charged with drug impaired driving after reports of a vehicle driving erratically on Bath Road on Friday afternoon.

Kingston Police said they received a number of 911 calls around 2 p.m. Friday that reported a car swerving back and forth from the shoulder on Bath Road to the two eastbound lanes.

Police said the driver continued to drive "erratically" and collided with another vehicle just west of Bath Road and Armstrong Road. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries and police said the other driver was taken into custody.

The unnamed Kingston man is charged with drug-impaired driving and will appear in court at a later date. He's also had his vehicle seized for seven days and licence suspended for 90 days, which police said could be up to a year if convicted.

