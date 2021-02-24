Man charged after stranger threatened with stabbing

A Kingston man faces charges after police said a stranger berated and threatened a man who refused to give him a cigarette.

The incident happened as the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the Kingston Centre parking lot just after 11 a.m. Monday when police said he was approached by a stranger who asked for a cigarette. The stranger started to verbally accost the man for denying him and threatened to stab him with a sharpened toothbrush as he got out of the car.

Officers responded to the area and arrested the 36-year-old suspect, who has been charged with assault with a weapon.