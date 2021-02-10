Man charged after theft from Cobden construction site

A Pembroke man has been charged after a break-in at a Cobden construction site.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said officers encountered a suspicious person on foot near a construction site on Pembroke Street in Cobden around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the man had a number of items related to construction work in his possession, which police said were stolen during a break-and-enter at a nearby restaurant and gas bar under construction.

Tyson Kennedy, 30, is charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of methamphetamine.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke on Feb. 16.