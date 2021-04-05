Man charged in 2019 Kingston bank robbery, police seek getaway driver

An Ottawa-area man has been charged in connection with a 2019 Kingston bank robbery but police are still on the hunt for his alleged accomplice.

Raheim Quincy Geddes, 24, was arrested and charged with armed robbery last week according to Kingston Police, who said he was identified through witnesses statement and video footage of the robbery, which happened at the CIBC on Gardiners Road on Nov. 12, 2019.

Geddes is also charged with possession of a firearm without holding a licence, pointing a firearm, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen property.

Kingston Police are still looking for information on Geddes alleged getaway driver on the day of the robbery, whom police said is described as a tall, slim, black man who had been driving a black Toyota CH-R. Police said the man stayed in the SUV during the robbery and the pair are also believed to be connected with an armed robbery in Ottawa earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or by email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.