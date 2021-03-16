Man charged in hit-and-run that kills dog, injures man

A 34-year-old Kingston man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a dog and sent a man to hospital in critical condition.

Kingston Police said witnesses reported a man and his dog were struck by a vehicle on Montreal Street near Hickson Avenue in the north-end just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the car had fled the scene without stopping or offering any kind of assistance, according to police.

A dog was found dead at the scene while Joseph Thibeault, 55, was taken to Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and in critical condition.

A man was arrested at a Rideau Street home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and police have laid charges in the incident.

Jeff Gumersell, 34, is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the incident or those with video footage for investigators are asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or by email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.