Man charged trying to deliver package at Collins Bay Institution

An 18-year-old man was arrested outside Collins Bay Institution this week after police said he had attempted to throw a package of contraband over the wall.

On Tuesday evening, Kingston Police said prison officers and the OPP contacted Kingston police to report a person had just thrown a package over the Collins Bay Institution's walls. The man was last seen crossing Bath Road to a marsh behind a car dealership.

Police arrived to the scene shortly afterword’s and set up a containment area around the prison.

The suspect was eventually arrested in the swampy area behind the prison grounds with the help of the Kingston Police Canine Unit.

A package was seized that included tobacco, marijuana and two cell phones with charging accessories.

The estimated cost of the items is said to be worth $25,000.

Godgive Anderson from Toronto was charged with delivering contraband to inmate.

He was transported to police headquarters where he was held and booked for a bail hearing for the following day.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips