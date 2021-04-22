Man charged with leaving debris on Highway 17 faces new charges

A Laurentian Valley man charged in connection with leaving dangerous debris on Highway 17 earlier this year has been arrested again.

21-year-old Joshua Boyce was arrested on April 7 in North Algona Wilberforce after Killaloe OPP began an investigation into a breach of release conditions.

Boyce was one of two men charged in connection with debris being placed on Hwy. 17 between Pembroke and Renfrew, including boulders and water softeners. He was charged with two counts of mischief endangering life, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said Boyce now faces three more charges, three counts of breaching release conditions, for which he'll appear in court next month.

No one was hurt in the incidents on Jan. 8, Feb. 8 and Feb 9.