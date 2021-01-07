Man dead, police investigation Edwardsburgh snowmobile crash

One person is dead and police are investigating after a snowmobile crash in Edwardsburgh.

Grenville OPP said a snowmobile flipped into the ditch and rolled on Millar Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Vandine from Edwardsburgh, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.