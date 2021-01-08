Man faces mischief, weapons charges after vandalism incident

A 25-year-old man face charges after Brockville Police said he broke personal property during an incident Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area near Pearl Street and Perth Street around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man acting erratically. Police said the suspect had destroyed driveway reflectors from a residence and was yelling at people passing by.

The man was arrested and charged with mischief and police also found a large knife after a search. The unnamed man has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.