Man on warrant arrested after two-car crash in Kitley Township

Leeds OPP arrested a man on a Canada-wide warrant after they said he was involved in a serious two-vehicle crash in Kitley Township.

Police said a vehicle drove into a ditch on County Road 29 in the Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and the driver was able to free the vehicle before officers arrived. OPP said the vehicle later hit another vehicle stopped at a red-light further north on County Road 29 in Rideau Lakes Township. Both drivers were taken to hospial with minor injuries.

Christopher Woodford, 56, of Quebec, was arrested an charged on a warrant for violating release conditions. He also faces charges in connection to the crash including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited weapon and driving while prohibited.

OPP said their investigation is ongoing and Woodford remains in police custody.