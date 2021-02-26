Man pulled from Inner Harbour accidentally drowned: Kingston Police

Kingston Police say a man pulled from the Inner Harbour on Wednesday afternoon had accidently drowned.

Emergency Crews pulled a body from the water in the Wellington Street area around 4 p.m. Wednesday and police have now identified him as 51-year-old Robert Cummings.

Cummings was reported missing in December and police said there had been an outpouring of support by the community in attempts to find him.

Police said the death had been deemed an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.

