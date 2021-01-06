Man sentenced after trying to illegally cross Canadian border at Lansdowne

Canadian Border Officials said this week an American man has plead guilty to lying to gain entry to Canada to visit his girlfriend.

The Canada Border Services Agency said Lyell Sullivan Buttermore tried to enter Canada at the Lansdowne port of entry on June 23, as he claimed he was going to complete work as an essential worker and included a letter as a form of proof of work.

CBSA Agents noticed inconsistencies with the document and after an investigation, it was revealed Buttermore had forged the employment document and had been trying to enter the country to visit his girlfriend. He was arrested and charged with attempting to bypass current border restrictions because of COVID-19 and attempting to enter Canada with the help of forged documents.

Buttermore plead guilty to immigration misrepresentation on Dec. 8 in Brockville and was sentenced to a conditional discharge with 12 months of probation, the terms of which include a $2,000 donation to the Lanark and Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health Services.

"Our officers ensure that those who are granted entry into Canada are complying with the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and current border restrictions," Stephanie Chenier, Director of the CBSA's Enforcement and Intelligence Operations in the Northern Ontario Region said in a news release.

"Intercepting those who misrepresent themselves is important to protecting the health and safety of Canadians as well as maintaining the integrity of our borders and immigration processes."

Restrictions on Canada-U.S. travel remain in place barring all discretionary or optional travel.