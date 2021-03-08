Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Kingston, Ottawa

OPP say a 42-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant could be in the Kingston or Ottawa area.

Adam Hollis is wanted for allegedly breaking terms of his parole, according to police, which is for a sentence for break and enter and failing to comply with obligations under the national sex offender registry.

Hollis is described as a white man, roughly 6'5" tall, 207 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he has a tattoo of a cow skull on his upper back.

Hollis is known to frequent the Kingston and Ottawa areas and anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to contact the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.