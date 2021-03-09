'Maple Madness' activities to go ahead this year: Cataraqui Conservation

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority's 'Maple Madness' is going ahead this year with some slight changes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will run over three weekends starting this Saturday and will include guided hikes and demonstration areas at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area.

CRCA said because of COVID-19, the popular wagon rides to the sugar bush, puppet shows in the outdoors centre and the annual pancakes with maple syrup will not go ahead this year.

"It was an extremely difficult decision to cut back on the beloved and popular aspects of Maple Madness, but necessary under current circumstances," CRCA said in a statement on Monday.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the pandemic but the organization said staff "still felt it was important to offer some programming to help alleviate the winter blahs and celebrate the coming of spring."

Registration is required for all guided hikes and maple demonstrations, while public health guidelines and restrictions will be in place, including mandated face coverings.

"Staff will continue to work with the health unit and monitor pandemic guidelines, please check the website or call before you attend as programs are subject to change."