Masks are optional and COVID-19 vaccinations are not required at St.Lawrence College this fall

Masks will be optional at St.Lawrence College this fall. The school is welcoming staff and students back to in-person classes and on-campus activities for the start of the school year, and this time around COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. Along with optional masking, the College states that while they encourage people to be vaccinated, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will not be a requirement.

"SLC is open, and we are looking forward to a terrific fall semester," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President, and CEO. "As we have done since March 2020, if public health and provincial requirements change, we will adjust our plans. We strongly encourage folks to be vaccinated at the recommended frequency and remind folks that SLC is a mask-optional community, where anyone wishing to wear a mask is welcome to do so."

Orientation for St.Lawrence students is on September 6th. Followed by the first day of classes on September 7th

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray