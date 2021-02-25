Meth seized during Prescott traffic stop

A Cardinal man faces drug charges after methamphetamine was seized druing a traffic stop in Prescott.

Grenville OPP officers pulled a car over around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday because it didn't have its lights on and police said the driver was found to have methamphetamine in several packages in different forms, including pills.

John Fahrngruber, 61, is charged with two counts of drug possession, one count of drug possession for the purpose of trafficing possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Fahrngruber is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville in April.