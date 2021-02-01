Millhaven inmate dies in custody of 'apparent natural causes'

Correctional Service Canada has confirmed a convicted murder has died while in custody at Millhaven Institution.

A statement from the prison said that Wayne Begley died of apparent natural causes on Saturday at the Millhaven Institution Regional Treatment Centre

CSC said Begley had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, robbery and other crimes since January 1975.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death, according to CSC, who said a review of the circumstances surrounding Begley's death will be reviewed, as in all cases involving the death of inmates.