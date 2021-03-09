Missing Brockville woman found dead, post-mortem scheduled

The body of a 46-year-old Brockville woman has been after she was reported missing in early February.

Brockville Police said a search of the area where Rebecca Neilson was last seen was conducted Sunday and her body was discovered a short time later in a wooded-area.

The case has been turned over to the Regional Coroner's office with a post-mortem scheduled to be performed in Ottawa this week.

Police said it's too early to determine the cause of death but said there is no threat to the community.

Stacey Rossi, a friend of Neilson who helped in the search, thanked the community for the "love, support and genuine concern that everyone has shown."

In a social media post, Rossi said she was "heart broken" over the loss of her "amazing friend."

"You always made me proud and knowing you were in my corner to push me thru tough times meant the world to me. So when you feel the need to give that push please continue to do that."