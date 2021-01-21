Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics have begun this week in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark with Pfizer-Biontech vaccines given to residents in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.

Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place were the first residents and staff to receive the vaccine this week, with 77 shots administered by Lanark County Paramedics.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, said the home had an outbreak last year that saw many get sick and some die from the virus. Six people died during an outbreak last spring and a number of more got sick during an outbreak in November.

Stewart said giving the vaccines was a happy moment in an otherwise dark year.

"It was the most wonderful time for our nurses and for the staff and physicians to say we have something to protect you," Stewart said.

The health unit said mobile clinics for vaccines will continue until all residents and staff of long-term care and retirement homes get a shot. Phase One of the province's vaccination plan expects that to happen by Feb. 15. Health-care workers in hospitals and those in remote Indigenous communities are also part of phase.

Health-care staff and caregivers in the Tri-County area are also receiving the Pfizer-Biontech shots at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, which is serving as a vaccination hub for three health units in Eastern Ontario.