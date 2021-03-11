More COVID-19 restrictions likely in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark: Top Doctor

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark could be headed to more COVID-19 restrictions as early as this weekend, according to the area's top doctor.

While the Tri-County area currently sits in the 'green prevent' zone of the province's colour coded framework, the least restrictive, a recent uptick in cases could mean the area goes to the 'orange restrict' zone as early as this weekend, skipping over the 'yellow protect zone' entirely.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark said on Wednesday that with a recent spike in cases, the area is close to being pushed to the 'orange zone' based on its infection rate, which as of Tuesday was over the 25 cases per 100,000 threshold.

"Lets see how things go for the rest of the week, we are right on the border," Stewart said, adding she did expected more restrictions from the province as early as this week.

"I think we'll be yellow for sure, it's whether the province decides whether we got to orange."

She said a decision from the province could come as early as Friday.

Stewart once again urged people to continue to follow public health guidelines including mass gatherings.

In response to complaints about a class order issued for Eastern Lanark last week after a spike in cases in Carleton Place, Beckwith, Mississippi Mills and Smiths Falls, Stewart said they were needed to slow down the spread of the virus after a sudden jump in cases.

The Tri-County area reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday but also added seven cases to data from previous days. The latest data shows 65 active cases in the region but no one being treated in hospital for the virus.