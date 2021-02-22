Naming campaign for Third Crossing to launch Monday

A campaign will launch this week to find a new name for the coming Third Crossing in Kingston.

The campaign to name the new bridge over the Cataraqui River will be launched at a virtual event with Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The City said the online event will explain the steps of the naming campaign.

**Editors Note: A previous version of this story said the campaign launch event will be held Tuesday. It will be held Monday. We regret the error.***