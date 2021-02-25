National Bank in Pembroke to cease operations

The National Bank branch in downtown Pembroke is set to close its doors this summer.

The bank sent a letter to customers informing them that it's Pembroke Street West location will 'cease operations' at noon on July 16. Customers are being told their files are being sent to its Stittsville branch.

It's the second financial institution closure in about a week in the area after Northern Credit Union announced it plans to shut down its Petawawa location on May 3 and move customer accounts to its Pembroke location.

