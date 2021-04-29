Nearly $10 million from province and feds to fund new Prescott arena

The federal and provincial government have teamed up to announce nearly $10 million in funding for a new recreation complex in Prescott.

Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Local PC MPP Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs for Ontario, announced the funding Wednesday. The federal government will kick in $5.3 million while the province will put up $4.4 million for the project, which is meant to replace the old Leo Boivin Community Centre.

The all-year recreation facility will include an ice-pad, a walking track, community rooms for meetings and outdoor amenities, including baseball diamonds and soccer fields.

Fundraisers still expect to need to raise $3.2 million to complete the facility, but fundraising co-chairs Judi Baril and David Beatty said on Wednesday they have already raised 75 per cent of the total. The town would then be on the hook for $1.7 million.

Prescott Mayor Brett Todd hopes shovels will be in the ground in July to mark the start of construction.

It's expected to be completed in late 2022 or the spring of 2023.