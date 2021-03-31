Nearly 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines given out in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said on Tuesday nearly 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been doled out so far in the region.

The 14,127 figure released by the Health Unit is as of Sunday as the thousands of vaccines have been administered through several vaccination clinics in the area.

RCDHU said over 80 per cent of those over the age of 80 in Renfrew County have received a first dose while residents over 75 are currently eligible to book a vaccine.

Those 70 and over are able to register for a vaccine on the health unit's website but not yet book an appointment.

Over the course of March, the health unit said it distributed anywhere between 2,500 to 3,200 doses a week, as it said its rollout will continue depending on vaccine supply.

