Nearly $2 million in funding for three Renfrew County long-term care homes

The province has announced nearly $2 million in funding for improvements and upgrades at long-term care homes in Pembroke, Renfrew and Deep River.

MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke John Yakabuski announced the funding this week for Pembroke's Miramichi Lodge, Renfrew's Bonnecherre Manor and North Renfrew Long-Term Care Services in Deep River.

The money is being ear-marked for projects like heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems as well as other improvements the province said will improve "comfort and safety" for residents.

"This investment will benefit many of the most vulnerable people in our community, providing them with the comfortable and safe living spaces they deserve," Yakabuski said in a press release.

"Our government puts the safety and well-being of long-term care residents at the heart of everything we do."

Bonecherre Manor will receive up to $990,000, North Renfrew Long-Term Care Services will receive up to $830,000 and Miramichi Lodge will receive up to $106,000 of the provincial cash, which is a one-time funding boost for the three facilities.