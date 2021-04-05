Nearly a quarter of those over 16 have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

Kingston health officials say nearly a quarter of those over the age of 16 in the region have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as the local rollout continues.

An update from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health said it's making progress on the local rollout, adding 80 per cent of those over the age of 80 have also received their first dose.

"We are especially pleased to report that a large percentage of our older adult population are getting vaccinated," Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health, said in a news release.

"In addition, the pharmacy initiative has vaccinated approximately 70 per cent of adults aged 60 to 64 years. Our vaccination strategy is proceeding very well in our area and we are on target to get vaccine into arms of everyone who wants it by the end of the summer."

KFL&A Public Health said 59.000 doses have so far been doled out in the region.

Residents are asked to remain patient during the rollout as the health unit said in a statement it's "going to take some time to vaccinate all residents, so everyone, even those who have received their first dose of vaccine, are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to public health practices."

The Health Unit asks residents to find the latest information on vaccine eligibility on its website.

