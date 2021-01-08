New 401 rest stop for truckers coming near Gananoque

A former truck inspection area will be opening as a new rest area for truckers on Highway 401 near Gananoque.

The project comes after municipal leaders lobbied to address safety concerns, including Prescott Mayor Brett Todd.

"Truck drivers spend long hours moving goods of every type and description on our roadways and we need to ensure they have a modern, safe and welcoming place to stop and rest," Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said in a news release.

"During the pandemic our carriers and drivers have been going above and beyond to get essential goods to market and we truly appreciate their effort, especially during this busy holiday season."

This new rest area is a welcome relief, for truckers, who have another place to stop and take needed rest, particularly with many stops closed during the pandemic and current lockdown.

The government said its ensured parking and washrooms remain available at all 23 ONroutes on Highway 401 along with more portable washrooms at truck inspection stations.

Municipal governments are likely pleased as well, as many area municipalities have spoken out about an overflow of trucks idling in gas stations and box store parking areas.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips