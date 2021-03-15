New provincial funds to aid human trafficking victims in Brockville-area

The province is giving over a half-million dollars to the Brockville-area to help victims and survivors of human trafficking.

The $586,000 in funding over five years was announced on Friday by MPP and Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues Jill Dunlop, along with Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes and Municipal Affairs Minister.

The cash will be used to create a new 'community-based wellness and recovery program' for young victims and survivors of human trafficking.

"Victims of human trafficking can experience trauma that can last a lifetime," Dunlop said in a news release.

"This new wellness and recovery program will support long-term healing for child and youth victims of sex trafficking in this region. The range of supports being offered will help them move towards independence and empowerment and help them heal and rebuild their lives."

The new program will be delivered by Victim Service Leeds and Grenville, who plan to hire three new staff. The province said the program will provide services for children and youth who have been sexually exploited, things like trauma counseling, employment readiness and peer supports. It will include access for young people in rural and remote areas.

"A human trafficking survivor recently told us that she appreciates and values the support we provide but would really like to talk to someone who has been through it, and now we can make that happen," Sonya Jodoin, Executive Director of Victim Services Leeds and Grenville said in a statement.

"We are so very thankful for this grant as it allows us to bring survivor voices into our programs and have survivors as peer support workers, furthering our efforts towards recovery and healing."

The new funding is part of new legislation that makes up Ontario's $307-million Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy.