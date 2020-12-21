New restrictions at Brockville General Hospital starting Monday

New restrictions are in effect at Brockville General Hospital as of Monday as the facility tries to keep its capacity open.

The hospital needs to be ready to open 10 to 15 per cent of its beds for COVID-19 patients and as of Monday, will be screening visiting patients from high-risk areas of the province as of 6 a.m. Monday.

"So any visitors coming from the grey and red zones will not be allowed to enter the hospital," CEO and President Nick Vlacholias said in an interview with JRFM on Monday morning.

"This is all to prevent COVID from entering the hospital and its around safety for our patients and our staff."

There are currently no patients COVID-19 at the hospital.

Some harder hit areas of the province have already had to clear capacity but BGH continues to work on a number of contingency plans in case they are needed.

Vlacholias said it is unlikely the area would see a full cancellation of elective surgeries similar to a decision made during the first wave of the pandemic back in March.