New seniors facility to include YMCA child-care centre

Providence Care says its new 320 bed seniors facility planned to open in Kingston in 2024 will include a child-care facility.

The organization has teamed up with YMCA of Eastern Ontario to open a childcare centre in the new Providence Manor, a six-storey facility slated to be built on a site owned by the Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul.

Both organizations said the move to open the childcare centre on site will help increase child-care spaces and creates more opportunities for programming.

"Having the YMCA childcare centre on-site creates opportunities for intergenerational socialization and relationship-building," Providence Care President and Chief Executive Officer Cathy Szabo said in a statement.

"When you combine that with the home-like environment and design features, the new Providence Manor will meet the needs of residents now and well into the future."

Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario said the move is in line with the "mission and values of the YMCA."

"The Y has a long history of seeking ways to meet the changing needs of its community and that is our strategy as we move through and emerge from the pandemic," he said.

The past year has definitely shone a spotlight on these needs and we continue to look for new opportunities and partnerships to enhance our provision of services."

Providence Care said infection control at the facility will be maintained through separate entrances and exits for the long-term care home and the child-care centre.

The residence is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024 with ground breaking scheduled for next April.