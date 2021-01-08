Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Thursday as the area remains at 26 active cases.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit no longer posts the number of people in hospital so it's not clear the seriousness of any cases.

Ontario as a whole reported a record high number of new cases and deaths on Thursday, with 89 new deaths reported along with the 3,519 new cases. 49 of the 89 deaths reported on Thursday were residents in long-term care homes.

Nine more Ontarians were hospitalized because of the virus Thursday, as 1,472 people remain in hospital including 363 people in intensive care.

Given the rise in cases across the province, the Ford Government announced Thursday elementary school students would not return to in-school learning until Jan. 25, two weeks after the original return to school date for kids after Christmas break.