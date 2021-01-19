Nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 13 recoveries 

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday while 13 people also recovered from the virus.

The new recoveries push the active cases down to 22 and while data from the Health Unit shows no patients in hospital, President and CEO of Brockville General Hospital Nick Vlacholias said Monday that one patient was being treated at the hospital in its intensive care unit.

Ontario as a whole reported 2,578 new cases on Monday, its lowest since Jan. 1, but Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer, said cases would need to go below 1,000 per day before any lockdown restrictions were lifted. A stay-at-home order has been place province-wide since last week and a lockdown has been in effect since Boxing Day.

24 new deaths were also reported by the province on Monday, moving the death toll in Ontario to 5,433.

Over 1,500 people remain in provincial hospitals including 359 in intensive care.

Provincial data showed 9,691 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered between Sunday and Monday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one of the two approved by Health Canada, has said it's temporarily delaying international shipments of the shots while it upgrades production facilities in Europe, which is expected to affect Canada's vaccine stock over the next month.

The Ford government said that will affect its vaccine distribution plan and some people will see their booster shots delayed by several weeks.