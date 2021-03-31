Nine new COVID-19 cases, single case closes Centreville Public School

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston Tuesday but the region's top doctor believes numbers are trending in the right direction.

There are 60 active cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington and two people are being treated in hospital.

A staff member at Centreville Public School in Centreville also tested positive, according to the Limestone District School Board, which has led to the temporary closure of the school.

The Board said that all students and staff who attended school on Friday, Monday and Tuesday have been told to self-isolate as a precaution until further notice.

"Given the scope of this isolation, Centreville PS will close temporarily and in-person classes will switch to remote learning until further notice," the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

With variants of the virus spreading in the region that are said to be more contagious and easily transmissible, the board said the precautions are being taken to help reduce spread.

During a media update on Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A said he believed the latest wave of cases in the Kingston-area was back under control.

"Ten days ago, I may have said something different, but I’m very happy with the trend downwards," Moore said, noting that numbers were heading downward but that it's not a time for residents to be complacent.

"It’s all around us and can flare up at any time. We really learned that two weeks ago that our numbers can be quite volatile."

Moore said restrictions and a class order put into effect by the health unit are helping to limit spread of the virus and urged residents to follow public health advice, especially now that 40 per cent of cases in the region have had variants detected.

While local cases have been trending down, Ontario is seeing a spike in cases that Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said could mean new restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford did not say what new measures the provincial government is considering but that he will consult the province's top doctor before making any decisions.

The Ontario Hospital Association and the province's Science Advisory Table both warned Tuesday that intensive care units were reaching capacity.

Ford also warned people against making plans for the Easter Weekend to avoid a spike in cases that was seen across the province after Christmas.

Ontario reported 2,336 new cases on Tuesday and 14 more deaths linked to the virus.

1,090 people are currently in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus, 387 are in intensive care and 249 people are on a ventilator.