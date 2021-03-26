No charges laid after woman struck and killed by car

Kingston Police have cleared a driver of any wrongdoing in a west-end incident last week that saw a 67-year-old woman struck and killed by a car.

The incident happened last Thursday evening, when a woman was hit by a car on Days Road near Hyde Street and died of her injuries.

Police had initially called the incident a 'hit and run' and asked the public for information about a Nissan Rogue that may have been involved in the crash. But on Thursday, police said they had spoken to the driver and determined that there was no negligence involved on the driver's part and no charges would be laid in the incident.

"The driver of the vehicle has cooperated fully with the investigation and Kingston Police have concluded that they were not negligent in this tragic incident and as a result, no Criminal Code or Highway Traffic Act offences were committed," Kingston Police said in a statement.

The name of the woman was not released by police at the request of the family.