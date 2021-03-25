No injuries in two separate Brockville fires

No injuries were reported in two separate fires in Brockville on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

A fire was first reported in the boiler room of Brockville's Comfort Inn on Kent Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, which was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The cause and the total damages from the fire are not yet known.

A second fire was reported at a semi-detached home on Buell Street just after midnight Thursday morning which is believed to have started in a garage.

All three people inside the home between James Street West and Pearl Street West were able to escape and the total damages are not yet known.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but its not believed to have been caused by lightning that was scattered across the area overnight Wednesday.

Fire crews remained on the scene on Thursday morning and one block of Buell Street remains closed to traffic.

