No injuries, several pets killed in Pembroke fire

Fire Truck

No one was hurt but several animals were killed in a fire at a home in Pembroke on Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire broke out inside a building at the corner of Metcalfe and Cecelia Streets around 4 p.m. on Tuesday with a passerby calling 911. 

No one was home at the time but the fire department said multiple animals died in the blaze. A number of animals was not given. 

The building was extensively damaged and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 