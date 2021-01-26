No major changes with new animal control by-law: Prescott Mayor

The Mayor of Prescott is assuring residents they'll see no major changes over a new animal control by-law being proposed in the town.

The by-law, tentatively approved by Town Council this week, would see cats treated the same as dogs with owners expected to be in control of their animals when their outside.

The fine for a cat or dog violating the law would be $110, double the $55 fine that's currently in place for dogs.

Responding to resident concerns, Prescott Mayor Brett Todd told 104.9 MOVE FM that residents would not notice any major difference with regular enforcement.

"There's not anything being directed specifically at cats, we're not going to be coming after people who are letting their cats out in the evening," Todd said.

"While we're certainly not encouraging that, what we've done with this by-law is just sort of leveled the playing field between dogs and cats."

He said as of now, before the by-law is approved, by-law officers could still get involved if someone were letting their cat wander and is doing something to their neighbours property.

The bylaw will come back to council for final approval on Feb. 1