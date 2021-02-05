No new cases of COVID-19, 24 active cases

No new cases were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Thursday while one person recovered from the virus.

That moves the number of active cases to 24 as of Friday morning, with one of those infected on a ventilator being treated in the intensive care unit in hospital.

Ontario reported 1,563 new cases Thursday, moving the positivity rate to its lowest since late October, but 88 people also died from the virus, the highest in one day during the whole second wave.

Hospitalizations have stayed steady as about 1,100 people remain in provincial hospitals.