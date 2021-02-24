No new cases of COVID-19, active cases down in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area on Tuesday as active cases continue to trend down in the area.

Two people also recovered on Tuesday, according to data from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, moving active cases in the region down to eight. Two people are being treated in hospital, one in the intensive care unit.

The low case numbers come as area's first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opened Tuesday in Kemptville.

Ontario reported 975 new cases Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak over 1,000 new cases, while 12 more deaths were also attributed to the virus.

718 people remain in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus.

Another 16,252 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the previous 24-hour period, according to provincial data.

A total of 585,707 vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far.