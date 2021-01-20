No new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday while four people recovered from the virus.

The latest update from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit showed seven active cases in the area and one patient in hospital.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said provincial cases were likely underreported Tuesday because of a technical glitch with Toronto's Public Health's Data, but Ontario reported a total of 1,913 new cases and 46 more deaths linked to the virus. More than 1,600 people remain in provincial hospitals including 400 people in intensive care.

The lower case numbers also came on lower than normal number of tests, as the 34,531 tests were processed between Monday and Tuesday, the fewest since Dec. 29.

Ontario has administered a total of 224,134 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the province but the Ford Government announced Tuesday that it is expecting a 55 per cent cut and 45 per cent cut in doses of the Pfizer-Biontech Vaccine over the first two weeks in February. Delays at Pfizers facility in Belgium are being blamed for shipping delays to several countries including Canada.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Tuesday she has spoke to Pfizer and doesn't expect anymore interruptions to Canadian deliveries after mid-February.

Pfizer is contractually obligated to ship four million doses to Canada by the end of March and the company has told Canadian officials it will fulfill that obligation.