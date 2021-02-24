No new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, active cases down

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Tuesday as active cases continue to trend down in the region.

There are 14 active cases in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region, with one person in the intensive care unit in hospital.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A said on Tuesday that a recent COVID-19 variant discovered in Kingston was not a risk of spreading.

Ontario reported 975 new cases Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak over 1,000 new cases, while 12 more deaths were also attributed to the virus.

718 people remain in provincial hospitals being treated for the virus.

Another 16,252 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the previous 24-hour period, according to provincial data.

A total of 585,707 vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far.