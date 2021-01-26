No new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston on Monday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Monday while one person recovered from the virus.

The new recovery lowers the number of active cases to 16 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, while one person does remain in hospital with the virus being treated in intensive care.

With a new variant of COVID-19 discovered in the Kingston-area on Monday, residents who traveled or welcomed visitors are being asked to get tested even if they don't have symptoms.

Despite low case numbers, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for the Kingston-area, asked residents not to get complacent and continue to follow public health guidelines.

"The continued efforts of individuals and families to stay home, stay local and to not travel unless for essential purposes will help keep the number of positive cases low in our area and help our community stay safe until vaccines are available to all," he said in a statement.

Ontario reported 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 43 more deaths linked to the virus, moving the death toll in the province to 5,846.

1,458 people remain in hospital, including 397 people who are in intensive care.

The province also said Monday that 5,537 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since its last daily update but added it was pausing vaccinations for staff at long-term care homes and essential caregivers because of a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The Ford government said the shift means all long-term care home residents, high-risk retirement home residents and First Nations elder care residents will get the first dose of vaccine by Feb. 5, which is sooner than the previous goal of Feb. 15.

No new doses are being shipped to Canada this week, while the government expects 26,325 Pfizer-BioNTech doses next week, still far fewer than what was originally expected. 286,110 doses have been administered in Ontario so far.