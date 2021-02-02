No new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, two recoveries

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston on Monday, continuing a string of low case numbers in the area.

Two people also recovered from the virus in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington on Monday, leaving just nine active cases of the virus in the area. One person remains in hospital in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 1,969 cases of COVID-19 on Monday as numbers also continue to slowly trend downwards in the province.

Hospitalizations have also held steady as the province reports 1,158 people remain in hospital with the virus including 354 people in intensive care.

36 deaths were also attributed to the virus, which included 19 people in long-term care.

Ontario also recorded its first case of the 'South African variant' of COVID-19, which experts believe could be more infectious.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer for Ontario, said the case was identified in Peel Region and that the person neither travelled nor had any known contact with someone who travelled.

The province has also reported a total of 69 cases of the U.K. variant as of Sunday, which is also considered more easily transmittable. Kingston has reported one case of the U.K. variant but its believed its spread is under control.

