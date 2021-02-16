No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Family Day Monday.

No one recovered from the virus either, leaving the region at six active cases, the same as the day before. The last detailed update from the Renfrew and County District Health Unit showed one person with the virus being treated in hospital.

Ontario didn't release case data on Monday because of the Family Day holiday but expects to release two days worth of data late Tuesday morning.

A stay-at-home order was lifted for 27 Ontario public health units Tuesday as much of Ontario moves back to the province's colour-coded restriction framework.

Renfrew County, Kingston and Belleville were already moved into the least restrictive green zone last week and will be joined by Brockville and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit on Tuesday. Cornwall, under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Ottawa moved to the orange-restrict category as of Tuesday.